Woman, 1-year-old boy killed in shooting in Allentown, Pa. Friday night, coroner says

Multiple people shot in Allentown, coroner called to scene

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A one-year-old boy and a 44-year-old woman were killed Friday night in a shooting in Allentown, Pennsylvania, the Lehigh County Coroner announced.

The shooting happened before 9 p.m. Friday on the 100 block of Chestnut Street, Coroner Daniel Buglio said in a news release.

Neither of the victims have been identified in the shooting. The boy and the woman were inside a home on the block at the time.

We've reached out to authorities for more information on what led to the shooting and how many people were injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.