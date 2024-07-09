Watch CBS News
Allentown fire displaces over a dozen residents; cause under investigation

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A fire burned multiple buildings in the heart of Allentown on Monday night, displacing over a dozen residents, Mayor Matt Tuerk said.

The fire broke out just after 5 p.m. on the 1100 block of Hamilton Street, near 12th Street.

Firefighters worked through intense heat to extinguish the flames. As of about 10:30 p.m. Monday it was almost fully knocked down, Tuerk said on Facebook.

No injuries were reported.

Tuerk said neighbors showed heart and pitched in to help each other and the firefighters. A nearby library and church opened their doors to keep residents cool, and a 7-Eleven store handed out Slurpees to firefighters.

CBS News Philadelphia is working to obtain more information on the cause of the fire, but the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was on the scene.

The Red Cross was also at the scene Monday night.  

"We're appreciative pf the Red Cross...we're appreciative to the local business owners," Tuerk said. "We've been able to activate the neighborhood and Allentonians take care of each other."

