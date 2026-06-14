How Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation helped this mother and daughter beat cancer: "For them, it was a home run"

CBS News Philadelphia first met Edie Gilger when she was just 6 years old. She was a new, two-time cancer survivor.

Now, Edie is 17 and about to start her junior year in high school.

"I play tennis at my school, and since it is summer, I've been going on the lake and just hanging out with friends," Edie said.

Life is a bit easier these days for Edie and her mom, Emily.

Edie was 6 months old when she was first diagnosed with neuroblastoma.

"We did year-and-a-half, almost two years of just the chemotherapy and surgeries," Emily said.

They were out of options until a clinical trial came along, which was partially funded by Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and run by Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Dr. Yael Mosse.

"I'll never forget they brought it in the room, and it was in a white bottle with black Sharpie written on it, and it was just a number and her name," Emily said. "She took it for 30 days originally. We rescanned her after the 30 days, and that is when it disappeared."

Edie continued the drug for three more years as part of the trial.

During that time, something unbelievable happened — something the National Institutes of Health says only happens to one in 10 million adults a year.

"I started having really bad back pain, and I thought, 'Oh, it's just from being pregnant,'" Emily said.

Emily was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a predominantly "childhood" cancer.

"Our son was born at 28 and a half to 29 weeks ... I started my treatment five days later," Emily said.

Emily, too, was part of Mosse's clinical trial.

"For them, it was a home run," Mosse said.

A home run that's kept them cancer-free, and a home run that the Gilgers say is all because of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

"We realize that without their hard work, we possibly wouldn't be here today," Emily said