Alexis Flores, FBI "Most Wanted" fugitive, arrested in Honduras for 2000 murder of Iriana DeJesus in Philadelphia

After evading capture for more than 25 years, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said a man wanted for the kidnapping and murder of a 5-year-old Philadelphia girl was caught in Honduras.

Alexis Flores, accused of strangling Iriana DeJesus in 2000, was arrested by the Transnational Anti-Gang Task Force, FBI Director Kash Patel said in a social media post.

"After more than 25 years on the run, this arrest proves time and distance do not shield violent offenders from justice," Patel wrote. "Thanks to our FBI teams and international partners, a fugitive accused of a horrific crime against a child is in custody and on a path back to the U.S."

DeJesus was reported missing on July 29, 2000. Her body was discovered several days later on August 3 in an apartment building where the FBI believes Flores had been living.

Flores was added to the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted" list in 2007 after a DNA sample from an Arizona convict matched evidence found at the Philadelphia crime scene. That convict was identified as Alexis Flores, who the FBI said was imprisoned in Arizona and deported to Honduras after his release in 2005.

DeJesus was last seen with a "a Hispanic male who allegedly told people he was from Honduras and was seeking work and a place to stay," the FBI reported in 2007. The agency said Flores allegedly "disappeared" from the Philadelphia area at the same time DeJesus was reported missing.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to the FBI for more information on Flores' arrest.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.