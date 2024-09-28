2 more arrested in Philadelphia illegal car meetups as police search for people

Two more people were arrested in connection with the illegal car meetups from last weekend as police said they're still looking for potentially over 100 people who were involved, Philadelphia police announced Saturday evening.

Alexis Boyce, 20, from Englishtown, New Jersey, turned herself in Friday morning and her car, a Dodge Challenger, was taken into custody by the Marlboro Township Police Department, according to the release from police.

Boyce was charged with causing/risking a catastrophe, riot, fleeing a police officer, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, recklessly endangering another person, and other related offenses, police said.

Albert Woynar, 18, from Pittsburgh, was arrested on Friday by state troopers in Pittsburgh. Police said the 18-year-old was also charged with causing/risking a catastrophe, riot, aggravated assault, fleeing a police officer, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, recklessly endangering another person, and other related offenses.

Woynar was taken to Philadelphia with the help of the Pennsylvania State Police and Philadelphia Police Major Crimes Auto Squad.

There have now been four arrests in connection with the illegal car meetups.

Deonte Vincent, 25, was arrested this week after prosecutors said he sped toward officers, almost hitting them and ignored commands to stop. He then hit another car while exiting an alleyway and injured at least one person in one of the seven car meetups police were able to identify.

Jhonny Martinez, 19, was also arrested after police said they saw a car doing donuts in the middle of the street and doing a 180-degree turn toward a police car and later hit a pole after being followed by the officer.

One of 11 car meetups last weekend injured a police officer, sent a 17-year-old to the hospital, and caused more than 30,000 dollars worth of property damage.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the car meetups to call PPD at (215) 686-TIPS (8477).