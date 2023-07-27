Watch CBS News
Police: Man ID'd, charged with Tina Arroyo's murder

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff, Nikki DeMentri

Motive still unknown in fatal shooting of mother in Feltonville: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have arrested and charged a man accused of fatally shooting Tina Arroyo on Monday.

The mother of two was shot just steps away from a Boys and Girls Club in Feltonville. Her loved ones are trying to make sense of what happened just a matter of days ago.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Alexander Grady. He has been charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, not having a license to carry a firearm, carrying a firearm on the streets, possessing an instrument of crime, and recklessly endangering another person. 

Police say Grady pulled up in a white SUV and fired at least 28 times, hitting Arroyo's Honda Civic just before 6 p.m. Monday.  

Philadelphia police are still trying to piece together a motive. They believe it does not appear to be random.

So far this year in the city, The Office of the Controller reports 13.8% of shooting victims are women, which is up from last year's figure of 13.3%, and nearly double compared to 2016 (7.1%).

