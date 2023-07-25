PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a mother of two just steps away from a Boys and Girls Club.

Tina Arroyo is the latest homicide victim in the city of Philadelphia. Her loved ones are trying to make sense of what happened 24 hours ago.

It's a quiet Tuesday in Feltonville, following a fatal shooting of Arroyo.

All that remains on East Loudon are dozens of chalk outlines for shell casings, balls of caution tape on the sidewalk and an empty football field next to the Boys and Girls Club.

"We certainly need the public's assistance on this one," Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said.

Tina Arroyo was shot and killed while sitting inside her car in Philly's Feltonville section on Monday.

Police say Arroyo was shot and killed while sitting in her car Monday night.

CBS News Philadelphia spoke with a man off camera named Michael Lee near their Northeast home who says he was Arroyo's soon-to-be fiancé.

He shared photos with CBS Philadelphia, adding Arroyo was full of energy and her kids "were her world."

"Broad daylight, an individual sitting inside their car and how quick this happened and the callousness of all of it -- it's deeply troubling," Gripp said.

Motive still unknown in fatal shooting of Tina Arroyo in Feltonville, police say Michael Lee.

Philadelphia police are still trying to piece together a motive.

They say someone in a white SUV pulled up and fired at least 28 times, hitting Arroyo's Honda Civic just before 6 p.m. Monday.

"We would be speculating at this time, but it does not appear to be random," Gripp said.

So far this year in the city, The Office of the Controller reports 13.8% of shooting victims are women, which is up from last year's figure of 13.3%, and nearly double compared to 2016 (7.1%).

Motive still unknown in fatal shooting of Tina Arroyo in Feltonville, police say CBS News Philadelphia.

"We have individuals out there firing indiscriminately without a care of not just of their victim, but everyone else," Gripp said.

Arroyo's sister said over the phone Tuesday she did not want to talk on camera, but says her family is trying to simply process everything that happened.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.