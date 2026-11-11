This South Jersey family is back at the Ronald McDonald House, where they feel like "family"

Many families stay at a Ronald McDonald House not just once, but several times. For the Albertos, the journey with the organization began in March 2026, when they came to the South Jersey house.

They have been back several times as one of their daughter's continues treatment at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Three-year-old Luna Alberto loves to play with her sisters, Stella and Nova.

"I love coming here, aside from the reason why we're coming here," said Stephanie Alberto, Luna's mom.

3-year-old Luna Alberto Provided

Coming from Spotswood, New Jersey, Alberto said having the Camden House to stay at is a relief.

"Everything that we've gone through, meeting the people here, the volunteers, the families, everybody a part of this house, has given us so [much] strength to go through what we're all going through," Alberto said.

This year has brought its health challenges for the preschooler, including surgeries, a stay in the ICU and many appointments at CHOP.

"She has had an ongoing CSF (cerebrospinal fluid) leak," Alberto said. "She was a very rare case. She has the lumbar perineal shunt, so it's on her side. Her ventricles are too small."

Luna's health journey is uncertain. Whatever comes next, the Alberto family is grateful for their second home down the turnpike.

"It's like you feel like you've known everybody for so long and like you're just meeting them," Alberto said, fighting back tears. "They have made you feel us, me, like part of the family."