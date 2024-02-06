Preliminary NTSB report on Boeing 737 Max 9 Alaska Airlines flight finds missing bolts led to mid-air door blowout

Four bolts meant to hold the Boeing 737 Max 9 door plug in place were missing last month when part of a plane blew out on an Alaska Airlines flight, the National Transportation Safety Board found in a preliminary report released on Tuesday.

The door plug, which covers an unused exit door, is typically secured with four bolts to prevent it from moving vertically, according to the report. The door blew off an Alaska Airlines Max 9 at about 16,000 feet over Oregon during a trip to California on Jan. 5, forcing an emergency landing.

The incident led the FAA to order a temporary global grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 planes for "immediate inspections."

The agency said in the report that "four bolts that prevent upward movement of the MED plug were missing before the MED plug moved upward off the stop pads."

What happened on the Alaska Airlines flight?

The Jan. 5 flight from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California, was minutes into its journey when the door plug blew off.

The plane, carrying 174 passengers and six crew members, made an emergency landing back in Portland. Several people suffered minor injuries, but no one was seriously hurt.

According to Tuesday's NTSB report, the crew said the preflight inspection, engine start, taxi, takeoff and departure climb were all normal. The situation changed minutes later.

"The captain said that, while climbing through about 16,000 ft, there was a loud bang," according to the NTSB report. "The flight crew said their ears popped, and the captain said his head was pushed into the heads-up display (HUD) and his headset was pushed up, nearly falling off his head. The [first officer] said her headset was completely removed due to the rapid outflow of air from the flight deck. Both flight crew said they immediately donned their oxygen masks. They added that the flight deck door was blown open and that it was very noisy and difficult to communicate."

Investigation into what went wrong

Alaska Airlines and United Airlines canceled flights on Boeing 737 Max 9 planes for days as investigators looked over planes. In the days after the door blew out, United Airlines and Alaska Airlines said they found loose hardware on door plugs on several of their grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 planes.

The FAA is also conducting an investigation into Boeing's 737 Max 9 aircraft. The agency in January said the probe will examine whether Boeing "failed to ensure" whether the jet conformed to its design and whether its aircraft "were in a condition for safe operation in compliance with FAA regulations."

"This incident should have never happened and it cannot happen again," the FAA said Tuesday. "The FAA is continuing to support the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation into the Jan. 5 door plug incident."

A Boeing spokesperson said the company is reviewing the NTSB's findings and will cooperate with NTSB and FAA investigations.

"Whatever final conclusions are reached, Boeing is accountable for what happened," Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun said. "An event like this must not happen on an airplane that leaves our factory. We simply must do better for our customers and their passengers. We are implementing a comprehensive plan to strengthen quality and the confidence of our stakeholders. It will take significant, demonstrated action and transparency at every turn – and that is where we are squarely focused."

The company spokesperson said Boeing had implemented a control plan to make sure mid-exit door plugs are installed according to specifications.

An Alaska Airlines spokesperson said the company remained in close contact with federal investigators.

"Safety is always our top priority. As this investigation moves forward, we have full confidence in the safety of our operation and aircraft," the airline said.

Kathryn Krupnik contributed reporting.