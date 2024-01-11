FAA says it is investigating Boeing over Alaska Airlines' mid-air blowout

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it is conducting an investigation into Boeing's 737 Max 9 aircraft following Friday's mid-air blowout of a door plug on an Alaska Airlines flight.

"This incident should have never happened and it cannot happen again," the FAA said in the statement.

The agency said the probe will examine whether Boeing "failed to ensure" whether the jet conformed to its design and whether its aircraft "were in a condition for safe operation in compliance with FAA regulations." It added that the investigation stems from the door plug's blowout and "additional discrepancies."

"We will cooperate fully and transparently with the FAA and the NTSB on their investigations," Boeing said in a statement.

"We're going to have to demonstrate it by our actions, by our willingness to work directly and transparently with them (customers). And to make sure they understand that every airplane that Boeing has its name on that's in the sky is in fact safe," the company added.

The blowout occurred just minutes after an Alaska Airlines flight left Portland, Oregon, forcing it to make an emergency landing Friday night, the agency said in a letter.

Following the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily grounded certain Boeing 737 Max 9 planes in order to conduct inspections.

"Boeing's manufacturing practices need to comply with the high safety standards they're legally accountable to meet," the FAA said on Thursday, adding, "The safety of the flying public, not speed, will determine the timeline for returning the Boeing 737-9 Max to service."