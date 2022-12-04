A.J. Brown has monster day against former team as Eagles dominate Titans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A.J. Brown had two touchdowns against his former team and Jalen Hurts recorded four total touchdowns as the Eagles dominated the Tennessee Titans, 35-10, at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

Brown had a monstrous day against his former team. He had eight catches for 119 yards to go along with his two scores.

Hurts strengthened his MVP case and moved the ball efficiently through the air in the win. Hurts completed 29 of his 39 passes for 380 yards and three touchdowns. He also had one rushing touchdown.

DeVonta Smith had a big day for the Eagles as well. He had five catches for 102 yards and one touchdown. Miles Sanders had a quiet day on the ground, but he scored a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles' defense had six sacks and bottled up Titans running back Derrick Henry for 30 yards on 11 carries.

More to come.