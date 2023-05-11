Traveling this summer? PHL has tips to navigate anticipated busy season

Philadelphia International Airport expects 2023 summer to be busiest travel season since 2019

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia International Airport anticipates that the summer of 2023 will be the busiest since 2019. Representatives from PHL shared some important tips to make your travel go smoothly.

As always, give yourself plenty of time and have your documents ready.

You can download the TSA app to check what is and isn't allowed on the plane.

The airport is doubling the number of economy parking spaces to 3,600 spots for the summer.

There will also be a number of places for contactless shopping.

A full-service gym is opening soon in Terminal F, featuring name-brand equipment, showers and a sauna.