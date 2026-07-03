South Jersey woman turning 100 years old on America's 250th birthday
Turning 100 on America's birthday is not something too many people can claim, let alone claim it on a milestone anniversary for the country. One South Jersey woman living at Collingswood Manor can do just that as she joins the centenarian club this weekend.
Adele Altadonna has walked through a century's worth of America's history. She was born on July 4, 1926.
"Mom's always been there, and I guess we feel she'll always be there," Linda Falcone, Adele's daughter, said.
Adele and her late husband, Anthony, were married for 65 years before he passed.
"We had a tailor shop a couple doors away. He went in the tailor shop to bring me a pair of pants to be cleaned, so I had them cleaned," Altadonna said.
They share four kids, including Linda, nine grandkids and 13 great-grandkids.
So what's Adele's secret to a long life?
"I love my family very much. They come first with me all the time. They always did, and they always will," Altadonna said with a smile.
Her love, sacrifice and dedication to her family might be one of the reasons she's lived to join the centenarian club. Another? Well, this soon-to-be 100-year-old still works out almost every day.