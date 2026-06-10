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Motorcyclist dies in crash on Henry Avenue in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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A motorcyclist died in a crash on Henry Avenue in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood Wednesday, police said. 

The crash happened on the 6800 block of Henry Avenue at around 12:20 p.m., according to police. 

Police identified the motorcyclist as 30-year-old Ian Patrick Quigg of Philadelphia.

Police said Quigg was heading southbound on Henry Avenue on a motorcycle while a 2025 white Ford Explorer driven by a 76-year-old man was heading northbound. 

The 76-year-old man attempted to turn left off Henry Avenue when he collided with Quigg, police said. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The 76-year-old man was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center as a precautionary measure. He was placed in stable condition. 

The crash is under investigation.

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