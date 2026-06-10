Motorcyclist dies in crash on Henry Avenue in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood, police say

A motorcyclist died in a crash on Henry Avenue in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood Wednesday, police said.

The crash happened on the 6800 block of Henry Avenue at around 12:20 p.m., according to police.

Police identified the motorcyclist as 30-year-old Ian Patrick Quigg of Philadelphia.

Police said Quigg was heading southbound on Henry Avenue on a motorcycle while a 2025 white Ford Explorer driven by a 76-year-old man was heading northbound.

The 76-year-old man attempted to turn left off Henry Avenue when he collided with Quigg, police said. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 76-year-old man was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center as a precautionary measure. He was placed in stable condition.

The crash is under investigation.