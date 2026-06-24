Pennsylvania man charged with assaulting teen girl he met at Abington Township school, police say

A 25-year-old Philadelphia man is behind bars after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager at her home in Abington Township, Pennsylvania, police said.

Raeem Grange-Allen was arrested on June 18 and is charged with indecent assault, attempted rape and other crimes after he allegedly met the victim at her high school, according to police

The investigation started in March when a 14-year-old girl filed a report with Abington Township Police. The girl told police she met Grange-Allen at Abington Senior High School, where he first identified himself as a student, according to the criminal complaint. Grange-Allen then started communicating with the teen via text and social media. He asked her multiple times to let him into the school building and asked her to perform oral sex on him behind a stairwell. The teen told police she let the suspect into the school three or four times, court documents say.

Grange-Allen also allegedly sent nude photos of himself to the victim and asked her to do the same, the complaint says. In late March, prosecutors say Grange-Allen allegedly went to the teen's residence in Abington Township and attempted to get her to perform sex acts on him while she resisted.

The teen's mother found Grange-Allen in her daughter's bedroom.

In a letter to families, Abington School District Superintendent Jeffrey Fecher said the district is launching a third-party investigation and working with police to learn more about what happened. Video footage shows the suspect was able to briefly blend in as a student when he entered the school, Fecher wrote.

All exterior school doors are locked during the school day but can be opened from the inside in case anyone needs to evacuate, the letter says. Fecher said his team is reviewing security procedures and working with the Montgomery County Department of School Safety to determine whether additional security measures are needed.

"We share in the concern and shock that this information causes, and we are committed to addressing it effectively. Safety and security must be a priority, and we will seek external support to ensure we are following best practices," Fecher wrote.

Police ask anyone who has information about the suspect or who believes they were victimized by him to contact Detective Jeff Anderson at 267-536-1118 or janderson@abingtonpa.gov.