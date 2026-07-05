Aaron Nola goes 7 innings for first time this season, but Philadelphia Phillies fall to Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez drove in two runs, Luinder Avile went five innings, and the Kansas City Royals snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Avila (4-3) held Philadelphia to one run in five innings. He had four strikeouts and one walk. Alex Lange pitched the ninth for this eighth save.

The Royals scored a pair of runs in the first inning when Lane Thomas knocked a two-out double to right-center field. Michael Massey followed with an RBI single.

Philadelphia's Bryson Stott extended his on-base streak to 12 games with a triple in the fifth inning and scored on a sacrifice fly from Gabriel Rincones Jr.

Avila left after the next out.

Kansas City's Isaac Collins led off the fifth with a double after successfully challenging a third-strike call for the second time in the game. He scored on a sacrifice fly to center from Jac Caglianone.

Stott struck again in the seventh with a leadoff single. He advanced on a fielder's choice and throwing error, then scored on another force out.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola (3-6) struck out seven across seven innings, including the last three batters he faced.

Perez sealed the game for the Royals with a two-run double in the eighth inning that scored Bobby Witt Jr. and Thomas.

With a walk in the sixth, Kyle Schwarber has reached base in 11 consecutive games.

Before the game, the Royals inducted former player, coach and manager John Wathan into the organization's Hall of Fame. He played 10 seasons in the majors and won the 1985 World Series with Kansas City.

Up next

Phillies LHP Christopher Sánchez (10-3, 2.00 ERA) faces Royals LHP Noah Cameron (4-6, 4.95).