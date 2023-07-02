Watch CBS News
A star-spangled celebration of Fourth of July with fireworks over Delaware River

By Marcella Baietto

/ CBS Philadelphia

Fourth of July celebrations at the Delaware River Waterfront
Fourth of July celebrations at the Delaware River Waterfront 01:41

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It didn't cost a thing Saturday to see one of the first Fourth of July celebrations this weekend. Many families made their way to Penn's Landing to get a head start on celebrating July 4 all while watching the fireworks.

For the Ermer family, taking in the sights and sounds over the Delaware River is a special yearly tradition.

"I love fireworks. Love them,"  Sue Ermer said. "And these are some of the best here."

"This is where it all happened. It's the birthplace," Hal Ermer said. "We've been lucky all our lives because we live close to Philly."

The four of them from Levittown watched as the United States Army Band "Pershing's Own" kicked off Saturday's celebration with patriotic tunes.

"It's great to see so many people from different walks of lives come together and just be in the same place," Todd Ermer said.

Ninteen-year-old Lydia Ermer is a tuba player herself and enjoyed watching fellow musicians perform.

"I love just watching live music and just getting to experience it and see other musicians enjoy the same thing that I enjoy," Lydia Ermer said.

Earlier, the breezy weather brought many out for a round of mini golf or some roller skating but the Ermers were also reflecting on the meaning of the holiday.

"Well, I think we really have to think about what the Fourth of July is really about and that it was an area where we proclaimed our independence," Hal Ermer said.

"It's a time to celebrate our country and celebrate what we've done and where we've come but also what we can do to make our world better," Lydia Ermer said.

A star-spangled celebration bringing countless families together under a sky full of fireworks.

Marcella Baietto
Marcella-Baietto-web-headshot-1024x576-2022-UNBRANDED.jpg

First published on July 1, 2023 / 11:58 PM

First published on July 1, 2023 / 11:58 PM

