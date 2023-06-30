Philadelphia Weather: July 4th weekend starts off tranquil before stormy end

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia area woke up Friday morning to a thick haze, courtesy mostly of smoke in the atmosphere from Canadian wildfires.

Hazy conditions continue Friday, though it should mix out more as we head into the afternoon, with air quality gradually improving as well. Pennsylvania and Delaware remain in a Code Orange Air Quality Alert today, so those in sensitive groups should limit outdoor activities.

Besides the haze, it's a great start to the holiday weekend. We've got highs in the 80s today, and while it's slightly more humid than Thursday, overall not bad for the time of year.

Mostly sunny and dry conditions are expected Friday, with just the off chance of an afternoon shower or storm well to the west of the city.

The weekend looks to start off pretty tranquil as well, with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday. Again, while we can't rule out a stray shower far northwest, most of us will see sunshine and highs in the 80s, with an uptick in the muggy factor.

Sunday and Monday bring the best chances for rain as humidity really ramps up and dewpoints climb into the 70s.

Sunday will feature scattered heavy showers and storms at any time. While there will be sunny breaks, downpours will likely impact outdoor activities, so plan accordingly.

Monday brings another chance of storms, mainly in the late afternoon and evening. It's now trending dry and warm for July 4 on Tuesday, which is great news for any parades or picnics. But it'll be hot, with highs approaching 90.

We've only had one 90 degree day this year so far, and if we make it to July 4 without any more 90s, it'll be the fewest 90 degree days since 1982 for that span.

However, the cooler-than-average conditions won't last forever - we will likely head to the 90s by the middle of next week.