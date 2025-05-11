Watch CBS News
5 injured after SEPTA train crashes at Norristown Transportation Center

By
Alexandra Simon
Digital Content Producer
Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia.
Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

Five people were injured after a SEPTA train crashed at the Norristown Transportation Center Sunday morning.

A SEPTA spokesperson said the single-car Norristown High Speed Line train collided with the bumper at the end of the tracks around 10 a.m. on May 11.

The train was reportedly traveling at about 10 miles per hour when the collision happened, SEPTA said.

One of the five passengers injured in the crash was airlifted to Temple Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown. The remaining individuals, including the train conductor, suffered minor injuries, according to SEPTA.

SEPTA previously said eight passengers had reported injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

