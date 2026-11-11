Part of I-76 West to close overnight in Philadelphia next week, PennDOT says

Part of I-76 West in Philadelphia is set to close overnight next week as construction continues on the Market Street Bridge.

Westbound I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) will close between 30th Street and the I-676 interchanges for bridge bearing repairs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights (Nov. 17-19) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Drivers will be directed to exit the highway at 30th Street and travel west on Schuylkill Avenue to the ramps to I-76 West and I-676 East, according to PennDOT.

The construction is part of the nearly $150 million project to rehabilitate the bridge that connects Center City and University City via Market Street.

Drivers should leave extra time during the detour, PennDOT said.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads anytime at www.511PA.com.