70-year-old man fatally shot before car crash in North Philadelphia, police say

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 70-year-old man in North Philadelphia Friday evening, police say.

Authorities say officers responded to a car crash in the 4300 block of North 7th Street just before 6:30 p.m. in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood. When they arrived, they found the 70-year-old man inside a grey BMW 5 series sedan with one gunshot wound to the chest, according to Inspector D F Pace.

Officers rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:58 p.m.

After being shot, the man crashed into a parked silver Acura MDX SUV. No one else was in the vehicle.

Investigators believe the man was shot at a different location and will work to reconstruct the BMW's path of travel to determine where the shooting took place, Pace said.

Pace said the victim lives in the area.

Police are still working to determine whether the man was the intended target or if he was caught in gunfire.

No arrests have been made.