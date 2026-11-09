Woman hurt, 1 in custody after suspected stolen car crashes into parked cars in Philadelphia

A woman was injured and at least one person is in custody after a chaotic crash scene involving a suspected stolen car early Monday morning, according to police.

The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the Cobbs Creek section of West Philadelphia, at 59th Street and Windsor Avenue.

A woman was sitting inside a parked car when a red Honda Accord, which police suspect to be stolen, crashed into her and several other parked cars.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and we're working to get an update on her condition.

CBS News Philadelphia

Sources tell CBS News Philadelphia that there may be others involved who could be taken into custody.

Data shows more than 1,100 cars have been stolen in just the last two weeks, with almost 13,000 car thefts in the city in 2026.

That number is about 10% down since last year, but nearly a quarter of all stolen cars in Philadelphia are Hondas.