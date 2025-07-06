Watch CBS News
3 people shot during large gathering in North Philadelphia, police say

By Frederick Sutton Sinclair

Police are searching for at least one suspect after three people were shot early Saturday morning in North Philadelphia, police said.

Police say officers responded to reports of a large crowd gathering including a mix of adults and juveniles around 1:30 a.m. at North 22nd and Edgley Streets. Shortly after arriving, police called for additional units to help disperse the crowd. Then, gunshots rang out, and three people were shot.

All three victims were transported to Temple University Hospital and are in stable condition.

No officers were injured during the shooting and no arrests had been made.

This story is developing, please check back for updates.

