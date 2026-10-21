North Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 injured after nearly two dozen shots were fired, police say

Three people were injured after nearly two dozen shots were fired at a North Philadelphia home Wednesday morning, police said.

Police said the shooting occurred inside and outside a home around 10 a.m. on the 2800 block of North 20th Street, leaving two women and a man riddled with bullets.

Authorities said a 49-year-old woman was shot 11 times throughout her body and a 29-year-old man was shot three times in the leg.

They were both taken to Temple University Hospital, where they are both listed in stable condition.

A 27-year-old woman, who was shot six times, was also taken to Temple in critical condition.

It is unclear who the shooter or shooters were or whether they fled the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.