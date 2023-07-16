3 dead; 4 still missing after flash flooding in Washington Crossing, Pa.
WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (CBS) -- Three adults died after officials responded to flooded roadways with cars stuck Saturday evening with officials still searching for four others, including a 9-month-old.
Officials with the Upper Makefield Fire Company provided updates Sunday morning with the search mission resumed.
"In my 44 years, I've never seen anything like it," Tim Brewer, Upper Makefield Fire Chief, said.
Over 6 inches of rain in an hour caused the flash flooding according to Brewer. The fire department was dispatched in that area for a lightning strike and just by happenstance they found 11 cars.
Brewer said over 100 people have gone out Sunday in the hopes of finding those missing - which include 3 females and one male - a group of people which range in ages from 9 months and 63 years old.
Two of the victims who died were women and one was a man.
CBS News Philadelphia was told they were all adults found outside their car and the water level was about five feet above ground.
The flash flooding happened just before 7 p.m. near Washington Crossing Road and Wrightstown Road.
One man said his wife was driving when all of a sudden the road filled with water and as people behind her tried to turn around, their car flipped over.
We came across several cars that were left stranded, some flipped over, trees were down and part of Washington Crossing Road in Upper Makefield Township was broken away.
Authorities say multiple marine units were sent out for a search and rescue operation after reports of cars stuck on flooded roadways.
Multiple roads in both Upper and Lower Makefield Township are closed. We're told several roads broke apart.
