2nd annual String Band Parade Down Haddon Ave. takes over Haddon Township streets

2nd Annual String Band Parade Down Haddon Avenue provides fun for the whole family

2nd Annual String Band Parade Down Haddon Avenue provides fun for the whole family

2nd Annual String Band Parade Down Haddon Avenue provides fun for the whole family

HADDON TOWNSHIP (CBS) -- On Saturday, the streets of Haddon Township were filled with celebration as colorful Mummers string bands made their way through downtown. The second annual String Band Parade Down Haddon Ave. featured 15 bands and several activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The parade kicked off at 1 p.m., but before and after, families along the parade route could enjoy face painting, balloon artists, and make-your-own Mummers umbrellas and hats.

Mary Devine, who lives in Haddon Township, brought her three kids, Emma, Mikey and Lucy. They each decorated Mummers umbrellas.

"We're a Mummers family. My uncle does some of the designs and we go every New Year's Day to Center City," Devine said. "We're excited that they came over the bridge and we get to watch them here down Haddon Ave."

Eight-year-old Easton Lopez and his twin brother, Evan, decorated their own festive hats.

"I like that I'm spending time with my family here," Easton said.

The day brought families together both off and on the parade route. Mark and Gavin Danielewicz, a father and son duo, both play saxophones in the Polish American String Band. They represent the third and fourth generation in their family to play in the band.

"We're all really close, so it's cool being able to see [the band members]," Gavin, a ninth grader, said. "Good friendship thing. You get to see all these people, make them happy. That's the best part about it."

Mark Danielewicz, said the year-round events help them raise money for the big event New Year's Day.

"We do a lot of traveling up and down the East Coast," Mark Danielewicz said. "We've had the band go to Hong Kong, Bermuda. We've been to Poland, we've been to Rome, we've played for two different popes."

Even though Saturday's event in Camden County was a much smaller-scale event than the big parade on New Year's Day, it brought just as much joy.

"It's a cool thing to see how excited they get when we come to play," Gavin said. "It's a thing that makes me happy because they're happy."