More than a dozen shots fired outside North Philadelphia home, killing woman and injuring man

More than a dozen shots were fired outside a North Philadelphia home, killing a woman and injuring a man. Detectives are still working to determine whether they were the intended target.

Investigators said the couple was shot feet from the home's doorstep near the intersection of 24th and Somerset streets, just after midnight Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman outside the home.

The woman, identified as 61-year-old Michelle Wilson, was pronounced dead shortly after police got on scene, and the 67-year-old man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Detectives said they found around 20 shell casings at this scene that all appear to be from a handgun. At this point, they don't believe anyone else was injured in the shooting, and no other homes or cars were hit.

But there is still a lot police say they need to figure out about this case, including whether the two were targeted or just in the wrong place.

"It is unclear whether or not the two persons who were shot were the intended targets or whether other persons were the intended targets of the shooters," Philadelphia Police Department Inspector D F Pace said. "We do not have a motive at this time. Nor do we have any persons in custody at this time as well. The incidents that preceded this shooting will be critical in determining what the motive was and who was responsible. We just don't have that information yet."

Investigators said they do believe at least one, possibly both, of the people who were shot lived at the home. It's unclear what their relationship is at this time. Their identities have not been released.

Police say they are still investigating whether there was one or more shooters, and they are looking for surveillance video from the area.