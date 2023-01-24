21-second state House sessions are an inefficient waste, GOP says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — For anyone who ever complained about drawn-out government meetings, recent Pennsylvania House sessions might seem like a dream come true.

From opening gavel to closing gavel, one Thursday lasted just 21 seconds. Another on Sunday morning at 8 a.m. lasted just 22 seconds.

A dream, perhaps – but a nightmare. House members are earning the same $95,000 as their counterparts in Pennsylvania's Senate, but the House hasn't accomplished a thing since selecting Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) as the chamber's speaker back on Jan. 3.

That "D" in "D-Berks" is part of the problem. Republicans who supported Rozzi say they thought they had a deal that in exchange for their support, he would actually switch his party affiliation to independent, not merely colloquially govern independently.

"I pledged to be the independent Speaker of the House, and I will be the independent Speaker of the House," Rozzi said in a video released by House Democrats. "While some want to focus on my independence in terms of party politics, my commitment is to the people of Pennsylvania."

Including representatives currently sworn into office, and counting Rozzi as a Democrat, Republicans currently have a 101-99 advantage. Counting three other seats won in November by Democrats – but vacant because of a death and two resignations – Democrats would hold a 102-101 advantage. Special elections in the three heavily-blue districts will fill the vacancies in February.

After selecting Rozzi, Democrats and Republicans haven't been able to agree on the details of a power-sharing agreement.

"The Democrats are trying to run out the clock" until the special elections, said Christopher Nicholas, a veteran GOP political consultant.

At a press conference in advance of a policy committee meeting Monday morning, Republicans pointed their fingers specifically at House Democrats.

"We have a governor [Democrat Josh Shapiro] that that is ready to work, that has shown a willingness to work on day one. We have a Senate that is ready to work, that has shown a willingness to work on day one," said Rep. Josh Kail (R-Beaver and Washington). "We do not currently have a [House] Democratic caucus that's ready to work."

Nonsense, say Democrats.

"While House Republicans are grandstanding in Harrisburg far from their communities, House Democrats are setting up district offices, training staff, meeting with their local stakeholders and serving their constituents – which is what they were elected to do," said Nicole Reigelman, a spokeswoman for Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton (D-West Philadelphia). "Republicans ran the House for 12 years, with little to show for it."

The focus of Monday's Republican policy committee meeting was voter ID laws, which elected Democrats typically oppose but polls have generally found a majority of Pennsylvanians favor. Last year, many analysts said Republican candidates underperformed because of their focus on abortion restrictions, which a majority of voters oppose.

Rozzi and a group of six House members – three from each party – will hold the first session of a "listening tour" in Pittsburgh Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Simmons Auditorium at the Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business.