2026 Philly Bike Ride: Road closures, parking restrictions and transit detours to know

The 2026 Philly Bike Ride takes place in the city on Saturday, Oct. 17. The 20-mile course features historic sites in Center City and Independence Hall, with water views along Penn's Landing and Kelly Drive — and ends at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The car-free social bike ride is accessible and open to all levels of cyclists ages 3 and over. The bike ride is a rain or shine event. It begins at 7:30 a.m. and concludes at 12:30 p.m. A post-ride festival will take place after the event.

Here's what you need to know about road closures, parking restrictions and more:

CBS News Philadelphia

2026 Philly Bike Ride road closures

Here are the streets that will be closed to vehicular traffic starting at 3:30 a.m. Saturday and will reopen no later than 2 p.m.:

Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between Eakins Oval and 20th Street

Kelly Drive between Spring Garden Street and 25th Street

Spring Garden Street off-ramp exit at Eakins Oval

The streets below will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 6:30 a.m. and will reopen no later than noon:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th Street and N. 15th Street

Arch Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and N. 15th Street

N. 15th Street between Arch Street and S. Penn Square

Penn Square between N. 15th Street and Broad Street

Broad Street between Penn Square and Race Street

5th Street between Market Sttreet and Race Street

Race Street between N. Broad Street and Christopher Columbus Boulevard

N. 6th Street between Race Street and Market Street

Market Street between N. 6th Street and N. 5th Street

N. 5th Street between Market Street and Race Street

Christopher Columbus Boulevard between Race Street and Christian Street

Christian Street between Christopher Columbus Boulevard and S. 22nd Street

S. 22nd Street / N. 22nd Street between Christian Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Kelly Drive between 25th Street and Falls Bridge

Falls Bridge between Kelly Drive and MLK Drive

MLK Drive between Falls Bridge and Black Road

2026 Philly Bike Ride parking restrictions

Street parking on the streets below will be impacted as "Temporary No Parking" zones from midnight to 1 p.m. on Saturday:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 22nd Street and 16th Street

Logan Square between 18th Street and 19th Street

Arch Street between 16th Street and 15th Street

N. 15th Street between Arch Street and Market Street

Market Street between 6th Street and Penn Square

Penn Square between Market Street and 15th Street

Race Street between N. Broad Street and Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Christian Street between Christopher Columbus Boulevard and S. 22nd Street

S. 22nd Street / N. 22nd Street between Christian Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Art Museum Drive between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue

Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Kelly Drive

If you believe your car has been relocated, call the police district where your car was parked, the city said. Additional road closures might be necessary, according to the city.

What to know about SEPTA for 2026 Philly Bike Ride

The city is urging people to use SEPTA during the 2026 Philly Bike Ride.

For participants using SEPTA, three stations are located less than one mile away from the start of the bike ride: Fairmount, Spring Garden and Race-Vine subway stations on the Broad Street Line.

If people are using PATCO from New Jersey, riders can use the BSL to travel to the bike ride. Commuters can exit PATCO at the 12th/13th Locust Street Station and take escalators or stairs to the concourse level. Then, exit the PATCO gates, follow the signs to the street level and head north on South 13th Street toward James Street; then left on Walnut Street, which is where SEPTA's Walnut-Locust Station is located.

SEPTA Detours

Here are the SEPTA bus routes that will be detoured due to the 2026 Philly Bike Ride, starting at 5 a.m. Saturday:

2, 4, 7, 9, 12, 16, 17, 21, 23, 25, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 40, 42, 43, 44, 45, 47, 48, 49, 57, 61, 76, 124 and 125

2026 Philly Bike Ride public safety info

Law enforcement will provide support throughout the event with traffic control, the city said. Emergency medical services will also be at the event.

If you need assistance, medical attention or if your bike has a major mechanical issue, contact Ride Support at 215-606-3562.

Athlete check-in, event-day solutions and general information will be at Eakins Oval.

Riders who are deaf or hard of hearing are welcome to meet at the Start Line Stage at 20th Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway, where an interpreter will be present. For other accommodations, contact hello@phillybikeride.com.

Cyclists can get text alerts from the city about the weather, transit, event details and public safety updates by texting ReadyPhila (one word, no space) to 888-777.