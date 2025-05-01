2025 Tony Awards nominations announced. See the full list of nominees.

Tony Award winners Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce have announced the nominations for the 2025 Tony Awards, with select categories being revealed exclusively on "CBS Mornings" on Thursday.

"Buena Vista Social Club," "Death Becomes Her" and "Maybe Happy Ending," all nominated for Best Musical, received 10 nominations each. Plays "John Proctor is the Villain" and "The Hills of California" each received seven nominations.

Big names including George Clooney, Mia Farrow and Audra McDonald are among the stars on the list of nominees.

Broadway's biggest night, hosted by "Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo, will be held at New York City's Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 8, at 8 p.m. ET. The Oscar-nominated actress said she proud to take on the "glorious honor." The Tony Awards will air on CBS and Paramount+

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Glenn Davis, "Purpose"

Gabriel Ebert, "John Proctor is the Villain"

Francis Joe, "Yellow Face"

Bob Odenkirk, "Glengarry Glenn Ross"

Conrad Ricamora, "Oh, Mary!"

From left: Bill Burr, Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk and Michael McKean take a bow onstage during "Glengarry Glen Ross" on Broadway. Getty Images

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Talia Ashe, "English"

Jessica Hecht, "Eureka Day"

Marjan Neshat, "English"

Fina Strazza, "John Proctor is the Villain"

Kara Young, "Purpose"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmankas, "Smash"

Jeb Brown, "Dead Outlaw"

Danny Burstein, "Gypsy"

Jak Malone, "Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical"

Taylor Trensch, "Floyd Collins"

From left: Claire-Marie Hall, Zoe Roberts, David Cumming, Natasha Hodgson and Jak Malone during the opening night curtain call for "Operation Mincemeat" on Broadway. Bruce Glikas

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon, "Buena Vista Social Club"

Julia Knitel, "Dead Outlaw"

Gracie Lawrence, "Just In Time"

Justina Machado, "Real Women Have Curves: The Musical'

Joy Woods, "Gypsy"

Best Scenic Design in a Play

Marsha Ginsberg, "English"

Rob Howell, "The Hills of California"

Marg Horwell and David Bergman, "The Picture of Dorian Gray"

Miriam Buether and 59, "Stranger Things: The First Shadow"

Scott Park, "Good Night, and Good Luck"

Best Scenic Design in a Musical

Rachel Hauck, "Swept Away"

Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, "Maybe Happy Ending"

Arnulfo Maldonado, "Buena Vista Social Club"

Derek McLane, "Death Becomes Her"

Derek McLane, "Just In Time"

Nicole Scherzinger performs from "Sunset Blvd." on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Best Costume Design in a Play

Brenda Abbandandolo, "Good Night, and Good Luck"

Marg Horwell, "The Picture of Dorian Gray"

Rob Howell, "The Hills of California"

Holly Pierson, "Oh, Mary!"

Brigitte Reiffenstul, "Stranger Things: The First Shadow"

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Dede Ayite, "Buena Vista Social Club"

Gregg Barnes, "Boop! The Musical"

Clint Ramos, "Maybe Happy Ending"

Paul Tazewell, "Death Becomes Her"

Catherine Zuber, "Just in Time"

Best Lighting Design in a Play

Natasha Chivers, "The Hills of California"

Jon Clark, "Stranger Things: The First Shadow"

Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, "Good Night, and Good Luck"

Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski, "John Proctor is the Villain"

Nick Schlieper, "The Picture of Dorian Gray"

From left: Shian Tomlinson, Amalia Yoo, Sadie Sink, Garrett Young, Morgan Scott and Gabriel Ebert at "John Proctor is the Villain" opening night curtain call. Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Jack Knowles, "Sunset Blvd."

Tyler Micoleau, "Buena Vista Social Club"

Scott Zielinski and Ruby Horng Sun, "Floyd Collins"

Ben Stanton, "Maybe Happy Ending"

Justin Townsend, "Death Becomes Her"

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, "Buena Vista Social Club"

Adam Fisher, "Sunset Blvd."

Peter Hylenski, "Just In Time"

Peter Hylenski, "Maybe Happy Ending"

Dan Moses Schreier, "Floyd Collins"

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti, "Stranger Things: The First Shadow"

Palmer Hefferan, "John Proctor is the Villain"

Daniel Kruger, "Good Night, and Good Luck"

Nick Powell, "The Hills of California"

Clemence Williams, "The Picture of Dorian Gray"

From left: Harry Lennix, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Jon Michael Hill, Kara Young, Glenn Davis and Alana Arenas during the opening night curtain call for "Purpose" on Broadway. Getty Images

Best Book of a Musical

Marco Ramirez, "Buena Vista Social Club"

Itamar Moses, "Dead Outlaw"

Marco Pennette, "Death Becomes Her"

Will Aronson and Hue Park, "Maybe Happy Ending"

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts, "Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical"

Best Original Score

David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, "Dead Outlaw"

Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, "Death Becomes Her"

Will Aronson and Hue Park, "Maybe Happy Ending"

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts, "Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical"

Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, "Real Women Have Curves: The Musical"

Best Orchestrations

Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, "Just In Time"

Will Aronson, "Maybe Happy Ending"

Bruce Coughlin, "Floyd Collins"

Margo Paguia, "Buena Vista Social Club"

David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, "Sunset Blvd."

From left: Tatianna Córdoba, Gloria Estefan, Eva Longoria, Justina Machado, Ana Navarro, Roselyn Sánchez, Jeanine Mason, Diana Maria Riva and cast members appear onstage during "Real Women Have Curves" on Broadway. Ilya S. Savenok

Best Choreography

Joshua Bergasse, "Smash"

Camille A. Brown, "Gypsy"

Christopher Gattelli, "Death Becomes Her"

Jerry Mitchell, "Boop! The Musical"

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, "Buena Vista Social Club"

Best Direction of a Play

Knud Adams, "Enligsh"

Sam Mendes, "The Hills of California"

Sam Pinkleton, "Oh, Mary!"

Danya Taymor, "John Proctor is the Villain"

Kip Williams, "The Picture of Dorian Gray"

Best Direction of a Musical

Saheem Ali, "Buena Vista Social Club"

Michael Arden, "Maybe Happy Ending"

David Cromer, "Dead Outlaw"

Christopher Gattelli, "Death Becomes Her"

Jamie Lloyd, "Sunset Blvd."

Best Revival of a Play

"Eureka Day"

"Romeo + Juliet"

"Thornton Wilder's Our Town"

"Yellow Face"

Best Revival of a Musical

"Floyd Collins"

"Gypsy"

"Pirates! The Penzance Musical"

"Sunset Blvd."

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Laura Donnelly, "The Hills of California"

Mia Farrow, "The Roommate"

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, "Purpose"

Sadie Sink, "John Proctor is the Villain"

Sarah Snook, "The Picture of Dorian Gray"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

George Clooney, "Good Night and Good Luck"

Cole Escola, "Oh, Mary!"

Jon Michael Hill, "Purpose"

Daniel Dae Kim, "Yellow Face"

Henry Lennix, "Purpose"

Louis McCartney, "Stranger Things: The First Shadow"

George Clooney during the opening night curtain call of "Good Night and Good Luck" on Broadway. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Megan Hilty, "Death Becomes Her"

Audra McDonald, "Gypsy"

Jasmine Amy Rogers, "Boop! The Musical"

Nicole Scherzinger, "Sunset Blvd."

Jennifer Simard, "Death Becomes Her"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Darren Criss, "Maybe Happy Ending"

Andrew Durand, "Dead Outlaw"

Tom Francis, "Sunset Blvd."

Jonathan Groff, "Just In Time"

James Monroe Iglehart, "A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical"

Jeremy Jordan, "Floyd Collins"

Audra McDonald during the opening night curtain call for the new revival of the musical "Gypsy" on Broadway. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Best Play

"English"

"The Hills of California"

"John Proctor is the Villain"

"Oh, Mary!"

"Purpose"

Best Musical

"The Buena Vista Social Club"

"Dead Outlaw"

"Death Becomes Her"

"Maybe Happy Ending"

"Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical"

The cast of "Maybe Happy Ending" (from left: Dez Duron, Helen J. Shen, Darren Criss and Marcus Choi) bow on stage at the Belasco Theatre. John Lamparski2024/Getty Images

Watch the 2025 Tonys live on CBS television stations and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but on-demand video will be available the day after the special airs on Monday, June 9. (CBS News is owned by Paramount Global, which offers the streaming service Paramount+.)