Philadelphia Hall of Fame baseball writer bringing his family crosscountry to catch 2024 eclipse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia-based Hall of Fame baseball writer Jayson Stark will be among the thousands of people who will crisscross the country Monday to places in the 2024 solar eclipse's path of totality.

Stark, who now writes for The Athletic, and his family will be watching the solar eclipse in Austin, Texas, where they hope to see the moon completely block out the sun.

"The World Series comes around every year," Stark said. "This comes around once in a lifetime."

This would actually be Stark's second opportunity to witness a total solar eclipse.

You may know Hall of Fame baseball writer @jaysonst for chasing down scoops, but today at 6:15 pm @CBSPhiladelphia, we’ll tell you about how Stark’s family became solar eclipse chasers! pic.twitter.com/urTD9pGR8h — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) April 3, 2024

He and his family watched the 2017 solar eclipse on the side of a mountain in Bend, Oregon.

"There's a fire around the sun, but it's pitch black, and it's so powerful," Stark said. "It's so emotional. I would say most of us were in tears."

Stark's family has been planning for years to see the solar eclipse on Monday.

"My heart is thumping," Stark said. "I can't tell you how excited I am, and my whole family is. to experience another."

For people planning to watch the solar eclipse, it's important to wear special solar glasses that conform to the requirements of ISO 12312-2.