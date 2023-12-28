2024 brings new laws to Delaware Valley. Here's what's taking effect on Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The countdown to the new year is on, and with it comes a variety of new legislation officially going on the books in the Delaware Valley. Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware will all see new laws go into effect in 2024.

What's new in Pennsylvania?

From crime to voting, a few new laws are coming out of Harrisburg in 2024. Once the clock strikes midnight Monday, these new laws officially begin in Pennsylvania.

When it comes to crime, legislators are hoping pesky porch pirates are a thing of the past. It'll now be considered a felony in some cases. According to the new law, if whatever is stolen is more than $2,000 or if it's the third offense, it can be considered a felony.

Earlier this month, Gov. Josh Shapiro joined Meek Mill to talk about probation reform. This law not only looks to cut down lengthy probation terms but also will stop offenders on probation from being sent to prison for technical violations.

2024 will also see automatic voter registration in the Keystone State. When at the DMV getting a state ID or driver's license, people will have the opportunity to opt out of registering.

Moving to our furry friends, there's a slew of changes to dog laws including the cost of annual and lifetime licenses. They'll both bump to $8.70 and $52.70, respectively.

Until March 1, dog owners can get the prior rate if the canine is fixed.

Licenses are also now required for canines when purchased, adopted or by 3 months old.

There's also a new potential boost for parents in Pennsylvania. The state tax credit will now be equal to 100% of the federal tax credit depending on income level and the number of children in your household.

Also coming to Pennsylvania in 2024, a new law will lead to a crackdown on retail theft in the commonwealth, updated rules for school bus safety and a law to help protect insurance data security.

What's new in New Jersey?

In the Garden State, a new law targeting telemarketers is a talker. Within 30 seconds, they must provide their name, number and the company they're representing. The law was inspired by a "Seinfeld" episode.

Other new laws in New Jersey in 2024 include:

Districts must provide free menstrual products in public schools teaching sixth through 12th graders.

Pharmacies will be allowed to dispense certain kinds of birth control like pills and the patch without a prescription.



Minimum wage will increase by $1 to $15.13. and wages for staff at long-term care facilities will rise to $18.13.



New Jersey will expand access to temporary restraining orders.

A new law will aim to prevent the illegal sale and purchase of catalytic converters.

One law will attempt to increase transparency in election results reporting.

What's new in Delaware?

A pair of bills will legalize the use and sale of recreational marijuana.

The First State will also see a minimum wage bump from $11.75 to $13.25 an hour.