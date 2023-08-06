Pennsylvania's property tax and rent rebate program expands for 1st time since 2006

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania's property tax and rent rebate program is expanding. Under a bill Governor Josh Shapiro signed on Friday, the maximum rent rebate will rise from $650 up to $1,000. Also, the income cap for renters and homeowners to be eligible is now $45,000.

Governor Shapiro said that an additional 175,000 people, many of whom are seniors, will qualify for the program.

The governor said it's the first tie the program has been expanded since 2006.

"We are making sure government works for everyone," he said.

There's also a plan in Harrisburg that would help improve emergency response across the state. The statewide task force that specializes in urban search and rescue operations is based out of Philadelphia.

However, the problem is that if the team is needed in another part of the state, it takes a significant amount of time for them to arrive.

The bills up for debate would create a task force that focuses on Western Pennsylvania in emergencies.

The plan does have bi-partisan support.