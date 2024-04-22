Transforming Hart Plaza into the ultimate fan experience during 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Over the next 72 hours, the NFL is unpacking and installing all the equipment fans will enjoy when the gates open at noon on Thursday.

While the NFL Draft is happening at the theater at Campus Martius, there will be things for fans to do up and down Woodward Avenue, culminating in the ultimate fan experience at Hart Plaza.

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

"We really wanted to celebrate Downtown Detroit," Nicki Ewell, NFL senior director of events, said. "So it's very complicated, very disruptive, but we thought that this program provided the best backdrop for both the tune-in for the viewer at home but also the experience of someone coming in person."

Fans will meet some NFL players as they sign autographs and get an up-close look at the Vince Lombardi trophy and all 57 Super Bowl rings on display. Kids and adults can pose in their favorite team's jersey and even see what the locker room looks like on game day.

There will be plenty of places to grab a bite to eat or a drink; expect to pay what you would at the stadium.

The NFL believes there's a good chance they may hit maximum capacity.

"So we've had unprecedented numbers of fans registering for the event. So it is first come, first serve. But we are also open for three days for a reason. We want to make sure that as many fans as possible can come down. We're open again on Friday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. And Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., so don't forget to come down on Saturday," Ewell said.

The events are free, but fans must download the NFL OnePass app or register.