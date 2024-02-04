2024 Grammy Awards: Pennsylvania, New Jersey nominees to watch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Music's biggest stars will have the spotlight cast on them Sunday night at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

The 2024 Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, has lined up some of the biggest names in music and entertainment for the annual award show. Performers include Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Joni Mitchell, Olivia Rodrigo and SZA, and presenters Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, Lionel Richie, Meryl Streep and Oprah, among others, will take the stage inside Crypto.com Arena Sunday night.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will broadcast live on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. The Grammy Awards are set to air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+.

But before Hollywood's biggest performers take the stage, many of them will walk the red carpet.

CBS Philadelphia will stream the Grammys Red Carpet Special from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

You can watch the whole special and see your favorite stars strut their stuff ahead of the year's biggest concert in the video player above.

How to watch the 2024 Grammy Awards

While most cable packages include CBS, it's easy to watch the Grammy Awards if CBS isn't included in your cable subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching can be found here.

Who's nominated for Grammy Awards?

SZA, who was raised in Maplewood, New Jersey, tops the list of nominations with nods in nine categories. The Jersey girl is nominated for several awards, including the big three: Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year for her album, "SOS" and song, "Kill Bill."

Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét earned seven nominations each when the list was announced on Nov. 10. Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift are each nominated for six Grammys.

Bergenfield, New Jersey native Jack Antonoff is nominated for six awards alongside his bestie, Berks County native, Taylor Swift.

Alongside SZA, Swift is nominated for the big three for her Midnights Album and her "Anti-Hero" track.

Black Thought, co-founder of Philly-based hip-hop group, The Roots, is nominated for Best Rap Performance for "Love Letter."

Another Philly artist, Lil Uzi Vert, who's from Francisville, is nominated for Best Rap Song for his "Just Wanna Rock" track.

A full list of the nominees can be found here.

