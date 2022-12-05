Watch CBS News
New features to be announced for 2023 Philadelphia Auto Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Monday, organizers of the Philadelphia Auto Show will announce some of the new exciting highlights coming to the show next year.

One of the new features is a fully-expanded electric vehicle test track, featuring some of the latest electric vehicles.

Also new next year is a Ram truck territory where professional drivers will drive guests around a course that includes rolling hills.

The auto show runs Jan. 28 through Feb. 5 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

