2023 NHL draft tracker: Every Philadelphia Flyers Day 2 selection

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Danny Briere made an enormous statement Wednesday night with his first draft pick as Philadelphia Flyers general manager. This is truly a "New Era of Orange."

The Flyers on Wednesday night took a big swing at Russian winger Matvei Michkov with the seventh overall pick. The selection comes with big risks but it also comes with potentially huge rewards.

Michkov is signed for three more seasons with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL.

"We can't wait to have that answer ourselves," Briere said. "It is what it is. We know he has got a contract for three more seasons. But for us, we just felt after watching him play and after meeting him, we just felt it's a talent that we cannot pass up and if we have to wait, we'll wait."

"We hope that this turns out to be a home run. Time will tell," Briere added. "It's a little early. But we feel when he's ready to come, he could really be a difference-maker. And that's the risk that we were willing to take it to wait a little bit, to hopefully have a difference-maker on our hands."

The Flyers also drafted London Knights (OHL) defenseman Oliver Bonk with their second first-round pick. Bonk is the son of former NHL player Radek Bonk.

Thursday figures to be another busy day for Briere and the Flyers. They're beginning the day with at least seven more selections.

Round 2: 51st overall

The Flyers entered the day without a second-round pick but traded up to draft goalie Carson Bjarnason of the Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL). Bjarnason, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound netminder, was the top-rated North American goalie by NHL Central Scouting.

🔸 WELCOME TO PHILLY! 🔸



With the 51st pick in the 2023 #NHLDraft, we are proud to select Carson Bjarnason. pic.twitter.com/EmvVCx6o6v — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) June 29, 2023

Briere traded the 167th overall pick in this year's draft and a 2024 second-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks to move up.

Here are the Flyers' remaining draft picks.

Round 3: 87th overall

Round 3: 95th overall

Round 4: 103rd overall

Round 4: 120th overall

Round 5: 135th overall

Round 6: 172nd overall

Round 7: 199th overall