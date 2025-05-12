2015 Philadelphia train derailment 10 years later

It's been 10 years since Amtrak Train 188 derailed, killing eight people and injuring more than 200 others in Philadelphia on May 12, 2015. The train was traveling from Washington, D.C. to New York at the time on the nation's busiest rail corridor when it derailed in Northeast Philadelphia.

Close to 240 people and five crew members were onboard when all seven cars went off the tracks. The scene was covered in debris, and one car was completely crushed.

A National Transportation Safety Board investigation found the train was running more than 100 mph while rounding a curve, which was more than twice the speed limit.

Investigators found the engineer lost his bearings after a rock hit the windshield of another train.

In the years following the crash, the case took several legal twists and turns, including charges being dropped and then reinstated. In 2022, the engineer went to trial and was found not guilty on all counts.

Eight people were killed, including two women and six men.

A federal judge approved a $265 million settlement for victims.

Since the accident, Amtrak has installed positive train control technology, which can automatically slow or stop a speeding train, on its tracks between Boston and Washington.