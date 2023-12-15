2 Philadelphia organizations giving away toys, coats, holiday cheer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two local organizations are helping make this holiday season brighter for teenagers in our area.

NOMO and One Day at a Time (ODAAT) are holding multiple community giveaways this week through Dec. 20.

Rickey Duncan and Mel Wells joined CBS News Philadelphia to explain these giveaways are to help underserved communities.

"We know they go through a lot of trauma throughout the year, so at the end of the year, we really want to end it with a blast," Duncan said.

At the same time, inflation is going up, Wells said.

"It's not just for those who are poor or homeless," Wells said. "It's for those who just need to close the gap."

The organization previously had a $6,500 shopping spree at Macy's for kids.

"Wallo, the Sixers, Hoop Dreams, Unity in the Community, so many more that are providing and are coming together in a collaborative effort to make sure that this month is filled with festivities," Duncan said.

Times and dates for holiday giveaways: what to know

The Winter Celebration event on Dec. 16 is at 1212 S. Broad Street from noon to 3 p.m. NOMO is giving out winter gear including hats, coats, gloves, socks and scarves, as well as toys and food. There will be live performances at the event as well

In another giveaway, Sixer Pat Beverley is taking 10 kids pre-selected from the NOMO Foundation through the SNIPES store on Cottman Avenue - with each child getting $500 worth of merchandise.

The biggest event is Tuesday Dec. 20 at a location to be named later in North Philadelphia. NOMO and ODAAT will announce the location at 3:30 p.m., Wells said.

"We're going to open our doors up to about 400 individuals, where they can come and get cash money, we're going to have tractor-trailers out there giving back to the community, because me and Rickey, we're grateful for the City of Philadelphia," Wells said.