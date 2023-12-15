"Greedflation" costing Pa. families thousands each year, Sen. Bob Casey says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Companies are making more money as American shoppers pay more thanks to inflation.

In 2022, major U.S. corporations had their best year since 1950, despite the highest inflation in 40 years.

Some leaders including Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey have argued corporations are "us[ing] inflation as cover to raise prices and increase their own profits.

READ MORE: Pa. Sen. Bob Casey's "greedflation" report exposes consumer price gouging

Casey posted about his most recent greedflation report on X Thursday night. "Shrinkflation" is also part of the problem, he said.

From cereal to drinks to toilet paper and more, big corporations are raising costs for American families by shrinking the size of consumer products.



Take a look. 👇/3 pic.twitter.com/mJV2bGXhiN — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) December 14, 2023

Shrinkflation is when a company reduces the size of a product, like ounces in a cereal box or a drink bottle, while keeping the product the same process. Consumers end up paying the same price for less value.

Casey says the average Pennsylvania family paid $3,194 in 2021 and $3,546 extra in 2022 toward "greedflation."

