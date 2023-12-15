"Greedflation" costing Pa. families thousands each year, Sen. Bob Casey says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Companies are making more money as American shoppers pay more thanks to inflation.
In 2022, major U.S. corporations had their best year since 1950, despite the highest inflation in 40 years.
Some leaders including Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey have argued corporations are "us[ing] inflation as cover to raise prices and increase their own profits.
Casey posted about his most recent greedflation report on X Thursday night. "Shrinkflation" is also part of the problem, he said.
Shrinkflation is when a company reduces the size of a product, like ounces in a cereal box or a drink bottle, while keeping the product the same process. Consumers end up paying the same price for less value.
Casey says the average Pennsylvania family paid $3,194 in 2021 and $3,546 extra in 2022 toward "greedflation."
