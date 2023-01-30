2-alarm fire breaks out in Fishtown, Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fire in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood spread to several homes. The fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m. on the 500 block of East Cabot Street.
The fast-moving fire reached two alarms.
Firefighters battled the flames for about three hours before placing the fire under control.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
