19-year-old gunned down, killed trying to enter Uber in West Philadelphia, police say

Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects who shot and killed a 19-year-old man as he was entering an Uber early Wednesday morning.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS News Philadelphia officers responded to the 800 block of Wynnewood Road in the Overbrook section of West Philadelphia around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was rushed to Lankenau Hospital, where he died after doctors attempted life-saving efforts.

Small said police learned the victim was hanging out with friends and had just left. As he was getting into the Uber, two suspects approached the car at close range and opened fire, striking the 19-year-old, the vehicle and multiple unattended parked cars. In total, Small said over 40 shots were fired.

The Uber driver sped away and was unharmed. He drove to 52nd Street and Lancaster Avenue and alerted police.

Small said police found a backpack next to the victim that contained a semi-automatic handgun, but it is unclear if the gun belonged to the victim.

Police found a number of private surveillance cameras in the area and will be reviewing the footage to see if they can identify the two suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call/text the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).