19 dogs rescued from inhumane conditions in Delaware

A 57-year-old man was charged with more than a dozen counts of animal cruelty after 19 dogs were rescued from his home in Woodland Beach, Delaware, at the beginning of June, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health.

Officials identified the man as Robert J. O'Neill, who wasn't allowed to have any animals because of previous animal cruelty charges against him.

On June 4, Delaware Animal Services executed a search warrant at O'Neill's property on Delaware Avenue in Kent County after they believed he had dogs in his possession.

Animal welfare officers found 19 dogs, including 17 puppies and two adult dogs, inside mobile trailers and a shed. The dogs were living in inhumane conditions that included floors covered in feces and filth.

Delaware Division of Public Health

"The dogs had no space that wasn't covered in filth to walk or lie down, and the grounds were wet, muddy and overgrown. No animal should live like this," Delaware Animal Services Captain Rebecca Stratton said in a press release.

All the dogs were removed and sent to the Brandywine Valley SPCA. DPH said the dogs were in need of exams and vaccinations, but were generally in good medical condition.

Police took O'Neill into custody and he was released. He's prohibited from possessing animals depending on the outcome of the case, according to officials.

O'Neill was charged with 19 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, two dog housing violations and one misdemeanor for violating bail conditions from his previous charges, according to DPH.