17-year-old girl shot in Wilmington, Delaware, police say

A 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was shot in Wilmington, Delaware, Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. on the 1400 block of North Walnut Street, Wilmington police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police are investigating the incident. They ask anyone with information to call Detective Douglas Rivell at (302) 576-3633 or share it with Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Tip-3333 or Delawarecrimestoppers.com.