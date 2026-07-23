13-year-old accused of assaulting 2 people with fireworks charged with attempted murder, police say

A 13-year-old boy accused of assaulting two people with fireworks earlier this month in Wilmington, Delaware, faces attempted murder charges, police say.

Authorities said the assault happened July 3 near 9th and North Pine streets just before 10:45 p.m.

The 13-year-old allegedly assaulted a 31-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman with fireworks, including a Roman candle. The assault also involved several other juveniles, police said.

The female victim was taken to a hospital, treated and later released. The male victim was also hospitalized but remains in critical condition.

Investigators identified the 13-year-old as one of the suspects and was taken into custody Tuesday on the 600 block of East 10th Street, police say.

The 13-year-old was charged with first-degree attempted murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and first-degree conspiracy.

He is being held at the New Castle County Detention Center.

The investigation remains ongoing.