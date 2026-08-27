11-year-old girl killed after e-bike crashes into truck in Ocean County, New Jersey, authorities say

A crash involving a pickup truck and an electric dirt bike left an 11-year-old girl dead and an 11-year-old boy injured Wednesday afternoon in Ocean County, New Jersey, authorities said.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Berkeley Township police responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and an electric dirt bike near Moorage and Sherman avenues at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities said the electric dirt bike, operated by an 11-year-old boy with an 11-year-old girl as a passenger, was traveling north on Sherman Avenue when it failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection.

The dirt bike entered the intersection and struck the driver's side door of a Ford F-250 pickup truck traveling west on Moorage Avenue, authorities said.

The boy was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he was treated for his injuries and released, authorities said.

The girl was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where she died from her injuries sustained in the crash, authorities said.

The driver of the Ford F-250 remained at the scene after the crash and showed no signs of impairment, authorities said.

The crash is still under investigation.