10 people displaced, firefighter hospitalized after DelCo fire
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – Ten people were forced from their homes following a fire in Delaware County home.
It happened around 3 a.m. Monday on the 600 block of East 19th Street in Chester.
Everyone inside escaped unharmed.
One firefighter was checked out and later released from the hospital.
The Red Cross is helping displaced residents.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
