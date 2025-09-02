$1 million lottery ticket sold in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania, as $1.3 billion jackpot grows

No winner yet, Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.3 Billion

Many hopeful lottery players are counting down the hours until the next billion dollar Powerball jackpot drawing on Wednesday.

No one took home the life-changing sum, but check your tickets because a handful of million dollar tickets were sold to people in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The jackpot is up to $1.3 billion, but it's not that massive prize that's bringing a nice chunk of cash to some in our area — at least not yet.

During Monday night's drawing, three $1 million winning tickets were sold in the area. Two were sold in New Jersey and one in Pennsylvania at the ACME Market on East City Avenue in Lower Merion Township, according to lottery officials.

And those weren't the only recent winners since the jackpot has hit a billion dollars.

Over the holiday weekend, a user on X posted, "I won $4 off the Powerball. So, please respect my privacy as I decide how to move forward with my new path in life."

An Eagles fan replied and said, "Me too!!!! Might mess around and get some birds tickets now."

As for the massive payout, we've only ever seen this large of a Powerball jackpot four other times in the game's history.

In the top 10 jackpots throughout the years, a winning ticket has never been sold in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware.

The biggest of all time was $2 billion back in 2022 and the last time the jackpot hit over a billion dollars was in April of last year.

The Powerball jackpot winner would have a choice between spreading out the $1.3 billion over the years or getting a $589 million lump sum. The next drawing is on Wednesday.