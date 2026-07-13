1 dead, 4 others injured after gunshots ring out at Lawncrest apartment complex, police say

One man is dead and four others are injured after a shooting at the Hill Creek Apartment complex in Lawncrest, Northeast Philadelphia late Sunday night.

Philadelphia Police Captain Lewis Higginson told CBS News Philadelphia officers were patrolling in the area just before midnight when they heard shots fired. They responded immediately and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds lying on the 500 block of East Hill Creek Drive. Police took the victims, an 18-year-old woman and an unconscious boy described to be in his late teens, to Einstein Medical Center.

Shortly after, Higginson said police received several 911 calls reporting multiple juveniles were shot nearby in the apartment complex. Officers responded to that location and found a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy both suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm and to the leg. They were taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition. Another shooting victim was located and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. He is a John Doe, who appears to be an adult man.

Higginson said this incident appears to have stemmed from some type of party, but a motive remains unknown.

Philadelphia Police were at the same area early Sunday morning for a shooting and a large crowd. Just after 2:30 a.m. officers responded after Philadelphia Housing Authority officers followed a reported stolen vehicle into the area.

During the incident, a person jumped onto a marked PHA Police vehicle and vandalized it. As officers worked to disperse a large crowd that had gathered, someone fired several shots before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported in that incident. However, two unoccupied vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or submit anonymous tips by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.