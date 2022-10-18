Nola brothers to square off in Phillies-Padres NLCS

SAN DIEGO (CBS) -- It's not an easy time to be the parents of these two. San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola and Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola are facing each other in the National League Championship Series.

Austin Nola on Tuesday posted a picture on Instagram with his brother.

The NLCS kicks off Tuesday night with Zack Wheeler on the hill against Padres righty Yu Darvish.

The first pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m.

It's the first time the Phillies have been in the championship series in a dozen years, and it's been 24 years since San Diego's last NLCS appearance.

But on Wednesday, it'll be a beautiful day for a little sibling rivalry.

Aaron Nola is on the mound. He'll face off against his brother, Austin Nola, who is the Padres' starting catching.

They talked Tuesday about going head-to-head.

"I haven't talked to my parents yet. They're on their way in. I got a chance to visit with Aaron yesterday before all of our workouts," Austin said. "I know it's a busy time right now, we have our things to get prepared for the game and this series. It was good to see him, but it's time to play baseball now."

"Not talking about the series much. Pretty much the only thing we talked about that involved the series was this might be one of the last times because you never know," Aaron said. "You never know if this will ever happen again, us playing against each other at this stage in the NLCS and that we're blessed to be in this position against each and on the same field. It's pretty cool. I'm just fortunate and I know all my teammates are fortunate to be in this position as well. It's a fun time, and we're just enjoying it."

"Try to get him out. We've done this a few times now. It's pretty cool," Aaron added. "Obviously not as nerve-wracking as the first time we faced off against each other, but at the end of the day, I'm trying to get him out and at the end of the day he's trying to get on versus me. Anything I can do to get those three outs and get back in the dugout and help my team out."

The Nola brothers have faced each other six times. Austin has one hit and a walk off his brother but has struck out twice.

